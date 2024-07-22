State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,685,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,536,000 after buying an additional 1,075,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 894.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 793,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 713,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

