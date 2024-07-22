State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ashland worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

