State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of DT Midstream worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 9.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 137.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM opened at $73.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

