State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Kyndryl worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 510.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 367,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 844,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kyndryl by 8.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

