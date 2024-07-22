State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Range Resources worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Range Resources by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 21,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 211,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

