State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 157.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $4,981,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,472.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 589.0% in the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 17,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $102.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

