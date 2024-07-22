State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.59 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

