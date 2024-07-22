State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 73.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

