State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 616.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after buying an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,368,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Teradata by 37.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 514,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. UBS Group began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Trading Down 10.2 %

Teradata stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.