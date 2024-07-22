State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,844,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG opened at $155.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

