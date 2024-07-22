State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.23 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 278,146 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 135,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

