State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,354,000 after acquiring an additional 103,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 780,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,083,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.4 %

WHR opened at $105.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $153.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

