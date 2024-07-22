State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 58,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

THC stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.