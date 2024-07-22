State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.55 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of AXIS Capital worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,101,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

NYSE:AXS opened at $71.94 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

