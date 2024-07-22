State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 411.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,119 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

