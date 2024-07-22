State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of V.F. worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

