State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,991 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.64 and a 52-week high of $156.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

