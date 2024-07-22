State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,267 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Rayonier worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Rayonier by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,768 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 822,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,027,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $29.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.