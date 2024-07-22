State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $70,598,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of FOX by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of FOX by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FOX by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 284,353 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.33 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.