State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Azenta worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $53.44 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

