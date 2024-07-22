State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Globus Medical by 27.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

