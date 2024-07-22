State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Perrigo worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

