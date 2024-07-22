State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

