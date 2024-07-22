State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,667 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of First American Financial worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $76,210,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after buying an additional 425,243 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,776,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in First American Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after acquiring an additional 387,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 455,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,328,000 after purchasing an additional 217,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.