State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,275 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.4 %

MSM stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

