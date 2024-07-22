State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,912 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kirby worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $122.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $130.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $74,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

