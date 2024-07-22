State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,751 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of OneMain worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OneMain by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 12.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $495,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

OneMain Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMF opened at $51.15 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

