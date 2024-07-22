State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 780 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $278.41 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.