State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,091 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,000.

NYSE:LAD opened at $253.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

