Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC opened at $70.05 on Monday. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 57.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.