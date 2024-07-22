Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SF. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE SF opened at $83.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

