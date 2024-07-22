Stifel Nicolaus Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $161.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $177.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,117 shares of company stock worth $24,394,943 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $133,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $95,611,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

