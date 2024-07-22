Stifel Nicolaus Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $11.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 11.8 %

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.59. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 286.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.