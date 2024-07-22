StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 0.1 %

POLA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

