StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

