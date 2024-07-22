StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Up 9.6 %
JVA stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.
About Coffee
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Innovative Robotics Stock Rockets 187% on NVIDIA Investment
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Defensive Stock Picks Investors Should Consider Today
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks to Secure Your Portfolio in a High VIX Market
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.