StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 9.6 %

JVA stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

