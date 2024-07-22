StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,329,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.