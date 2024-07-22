Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 579.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 142.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

