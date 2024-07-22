Swiss National Bank Has $3.64 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.8 %

EPC stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

