Swiss National Bank Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Delek US worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $13,295,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DK opened at $21.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.65%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

