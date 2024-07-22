Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,015,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.70% of Synchrony Financial worth $2,199,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,080 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 798,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

