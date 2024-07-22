Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,527 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 998,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 492,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 101,501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 651,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 757,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

