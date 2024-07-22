Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,199,125.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Talos Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 301,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

