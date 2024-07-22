Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

Tamboran Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBN opened at $24.23 on Monday. Tamboran Resources has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

About Tamboran Resources

We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.

