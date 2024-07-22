Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.
Tamboran Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TBN opened at $24.23 on Monday. Tamboran Resources has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
About Tamboran Resources
