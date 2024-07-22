TD Cowen Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after acquiring an additional 189,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.