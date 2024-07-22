TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after buying an additional 343,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

TEL opened at $150.69 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

