TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $32.41

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $31.43. TechTarget shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 1,224 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get TechTarget alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TTGT

TechTarget Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,960 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 213,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,804 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after buying an additional 55,125 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.