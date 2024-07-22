TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 52.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 231,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 118,417 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TEGNA by 13.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,197,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,585,000 after acquiring an additional 747,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

