Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 68,772,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 37,288,977 shares.The stock last traded at $0.94 and had previously closed at $0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tellurian

Tellurian Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $793.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,374 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tellurian by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tellurian by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 4,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.