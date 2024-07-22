Tellurian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 35,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 474% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,130 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 332,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 170,537,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,984,742. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.55.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.